Feds Say $12.6M Ocwen, PHH Fees Deal Lacks Value To Class

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- The federal government has slammed a $12.6 million settlement over consumers' claims that Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC and successor PHH Mortgage Corp. unlawfully charged fees for online and phone payments, saying most class members would not benefit because the deal grants the company release to continue charging the fees. With its filing Wednesday in district court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the U.S. Department of Justice's Consumer Protection Branch joined 33 state attorneys general and a group of intervenors in voicing objections. The government said the court should reject the agreement because it fails to meet requirements under the Class Action Fairness...

