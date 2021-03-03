Ex-SEC Accountant Backs Up PwC Auditing Standard At Trial

Law360, San Francisco (March 3, 2021, 9:48 PM EST) -- A former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission deputy chief accountant testified Wednesday to the reasonableness of PwC's auditing practices in a California federal bench trial over whether the accounting behemoth fired an auditor in retaliation for purported whistleblowing, telling the judge that PwC's practices conformed with professional auditing standards. PwC's expert witness Jason Flemmons, who logged roughly a dozen years as an SEC accountant prior to becoming a senior managing director at Ankura Consulting Group, testified against ex-PwC auditor Mauro Botta's claims that the Big Four accounting firm went easy on audits to maintain client satisfaction. Flemmons said "it's not surprising"...

