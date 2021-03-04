Chrysler Looks To Boot Defective Head Restraint Claims

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:43 PM EST) -- Chrysler car owners told a Florida federal judge Thursday that they should be allowed to move forward with a proposed class action over allegedly defective headrest safety devices even though they did not suffer physical injuries, saying their claims are based on economic loss from decreased vehicle value. The suit, brought by five car owners from Florida, Arizona and New York, alleges that for more than a decade, FCA US LLC has been putting a variety of vehicles on the road with "active head restraint" mechanisms that are meant to prevent whiplash in a collision but can deploy prematurely due to...

