Comcast Asks Justices For 2nd Try At Voice Tech Patent Fight

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- Comcast wants the Supreme Court to settle the question of whether administrative patent judges were constitutionally appointed, hoping that a ruling that they weren't would give the cable company another shot at invalidating patents covering TV voice recognition technology. It's a question that scores of companies are begging the justices to settle after the Federal Circuit issued its controversial Arthrex decision, which declared the way that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges have been appointed as unconstitutional and fixed the problem by stripping them of some of their job security. Now the board is faced with rehearing more than 100 disputes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS