Doctor Not Liable For Holding Newborn By Neck, Court Agrees

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has upheld a win for a doctor accused of causing two parents distress by holding their newborn by the neck during delivery, saying the trial court was right to exclude testimony from the parents' main expert witness. In an opinion filed Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the Fifth District Court of Appeal affirmed a summary judgment clearing Dr. Larry Erickson of intentional infliction of emotional distress in a suit brought by Meredith and Frank Borba following the January 2014 birth of their son, Boston, in Doctors Medical Center of Modesto. According to their suit, Erickson held Boston...

