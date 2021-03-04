3rd Circ. Won't Vacate Woman's $1.2M Malpractice Settlement

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:35 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has again rejected a Philadelphia woman's yearslong bid to undo a $1.2 million medical malpractice settlement with the federal government she agreed to in 2012, letting stand a district court's decision to enforce the deal. Rasheena Phinisee had filed a petition for a writ of mandamus requesting that the Third Circuit direct the District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to vacate its orders enforcing her agreement with the government and vacating the appointment of a guardian ad litem for her daughter, a person overseeing the best interests of the child. "A writ of mandamus is a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS