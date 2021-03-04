No Goal: EU's Highest Court Overturns FC Barcelona Tax Deal

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 11:28 AM EST) -- A tax benefit granted to major Spanish soccer clubs, including FC Barcelona, constituted illegal state aid, Europe's highest court said in a final judgment Thursday, overruling a decision by the EU General Court two years ago. FC Barcelona had challenged a 2016 ruling by the European Commission that Barcelona and other Spanish professional soccer clubs had received illegal aid under a 1990 law that allowed them to retain nonprofit status. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) The European Court of Justice threw out an arrangement under a 1990 Spanish law that required Spanish professional sports clubs to convert from nonprofits to limited companies. The law, which was meant to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS