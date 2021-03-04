Contractor Loses Challenge To £1.3B High-Speed Train Deal

Law360, London (March 4, 2021, 5:46 PM GMT) -- A judge ruled on Thursday that the state-funded company overseeing construction of Britain's new high-speed railway did not violate procurement rules when awarding a £1.3 billion ($1.8 billion) contract to build a key station to a consortium led by Balfour Beatty. The contractor had alleged that High Speed Two had accepted an unusually low bid when it chose who would build the station in west London. (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) In a 152-page decision handed down at the High Court, Judge Peter Fraser dismissed all claims brought by Bechtel Ltd., which raised questions about how a contract worth billions of...

