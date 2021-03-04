BT Gets June Date To Fight £600M Landline Rates Suit

Law360, London (March 4, 2021, 4:24 PM GMT) -- A tribunal ruled on Thursday that it will hear an attempt by a telecoms expert to bring a £600 million ($840 million) class action in London against BT Group PLC on behalf of millions of landline users by the end of June. Judge David Waksman scheduled a two-day hearing at the Competition Appeal Tribunal starting June 24 for Justin Le Patourel's application for a collective proceedings order, or CPO. He is seeking to represent approximately 2.3 million BT residential and business customers who have been charged "excessive prices" since 2015. Le Patourel, a telecoms switching expert who has held consumer policy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS