CoreLogic Nixes $7B CoStar Bid Over Stock, Regulatory Woes

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- Real estate analytics company CoreLogic rejected a sweetened $7.3 billion takeover offer from peer CoStar Group Thursday, citing the latter company's volatile stock price and regulatory uncertainty for the tie-up, in contrast to its pending $6 billion deal with Stone Point Capital LLC and Insight Partners. The board of directors for Irvine, California-based CoreLogic Inc. told CoStar Group Inc. in a letter that while it believes there's still "strategic potential" in a combination of their two businesses, it asked the company to revise its cash-and-stock proposal to address a number of issues. "The volatility and trajectory of CoStar's share price have...

