Bankruptcy Court's $1.2M Defective Tattoo Removal Suit Axed

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has reversed a bankruptcy court's decision to let an Australian woman sue U.S.-based cosmetics developer Rejuvi Laboratory in an Australian court over a defective tattoo removal product, ruling that the Australian court doesn't have jurisdiction. Maria Corso, a South Australia resident, won a $1.2 million Australian dollar ($928,000) default judgment against Rejuvi in her state's district court over claims that chemicals in the product made her permanently disabled and unable to walk properly. Due to the large judgment amount, San Francisco-based Rejuvi opened a Chapter 11 case with the California bankruptcy court, where a judge enforced the...

