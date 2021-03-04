Ill. Atty Pleads Not Guilty To Embezzling $31M From Bank

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:18 PM EST) -- A Chicago attorney and several former employees and executives of the shuttered Washington Federal Bank for Savings were among 10 defendants who pled not guilty Thursday to charges that they conspired in an elaborate scheme to embezzle tens of millions of dollars from the Chicago bank before it closed. Prosecutors say an ongoing federal criminal investigation into the failure of the bank revealed attorney Robert M. Kowalski, 58, and others conspired to embezzle at least $31 million from the bank between approximately 2004 and 2018. He and his sister, Jan Kowalski — also an Illinois attorney, who made an unsuccessful run...

