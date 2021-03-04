Insurance Co. Employees File FLSA Suit Over OT

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 1:30 PM EST) -- An Illinois insurance company misclassified employees as exempt from overtime even though they did not do executive work, a group of former employees claimed in a proposed class and collective action in federal court. In a lawsuit Tuesday, five former class examination employees accused Dearborn Life Insurance Co. of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act and Maine wage and hour law by not paying them an overtime premium when they worked more than 40 hours in a week. The alleged failure to pay overtime "was willful, as defendant was aware or should have been aware that the FLSA required it to...

