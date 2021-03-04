MetLife Must Face Gender Bias Claims From Former Exec

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:42 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge ruled Thursday that insurance giant MetLife must face most of the gender bias claims by a fired female executive, saying her allegations that colleagues called her a "bitch" with "sharp elbows" pointed to the possibility of broader discrimination. Largely rejecting MetLife's April 2020 motion to dismiss Mona Moazzaz's amended complaint, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken found that she had made plausible allegations the company paid her hundreds of thousands of dollars less than her male counterparts, failed to promote her and unfairly fired her because she is a woman. Judge Oetken said the company's argument that...

