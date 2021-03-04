Maritime Museum Seeks to Dodge $60M Sub Damage Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- An Australian museum asked a Massachusetts federal judge to hand it an early win in a $60 million dispute over a borrowed submarine that was damaged by fire during transit, arguing that it does not owe an American museum any payment after obtaining a $6.5 million insurance policy. The Australian National Maritime Museum said Wednesday that it has satisfied all obligations against Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution after the Falmouth, Massachusetts, museum accepted a $3.9 million payment from its insurer for the submarine damage. WHOI has alleged that the insurance policy was not adequate, and ANMM should pay for the $60 million...

