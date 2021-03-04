Post & Schell Failed To Disclose Docs In Arbitration, Suit Says

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- A Post & Schell PC attorney representing Staples Inc. and Ryder Truck Rental in a case involving a 2004 truck crash should have disclosed additional insurance coverage that could have paid the rest of a crash victim's $1.4 million arbitration award, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court. Mary McDevitt's complaint said Post & Schell attorney Marc Perry had claimed before the arbitration that Staples had a $1 million limit on their insurance policy and could not pay the entirety of the arbitrators' award for injuries she sustained in a crash with a Ryder truck being operated on behalf...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS