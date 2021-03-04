Emory Says Ex-Worker's 2 Discrimination Suits Split Claims

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- Emory University asked a Georgia federal judge on Thursday to toss a sex discrimination suit brought by a male former employee, saying he's improperly claim splitting by pursuing the same argument in a separate federal action under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Emory and seven of its management staff members say in their motion to dismiss that former research analyst Brian Olliff's April 2020 claims under the Georgia Sex Discrimination in Employment Act that he was unreasonably paid less than his female counterparts are time-barred. The university says his claims under the federal Equal Pay Act also fail because he seeks...

