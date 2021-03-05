Allstate Seeks First-Of-Its-Kind Shift Of Policies Under Ill. Law

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 10:45 PM EST) -- Allstate has made a bid to divide up more than $5 billion in inactive Michigan auto insurance policies into Illinois-based companies in a first-of-its-kind maneuver under Illinois' Stock Company Division Law. If approved, Allstate would be allowed to divide and separate its auto business into newly formed insurers across state lines. Allstate's shift of its Michigan auto business strikes at a time when the Wolverine state has put more pressure on insurers with personal injury protection reform. Michigan insurers were previously providing unlimited levels of PIP coverage, but regulation changes in July changed that. Now, Michiganders can choose to pay lower...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS