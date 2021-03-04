US Army Didn't Violate Trademark License, Fed. Circ. Says

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 1:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday rejected a lawsuit accusing the U.S. Army of violating a trademark licensing deal with an apparel company by sometimes refusing to approve projects — including an ad campaign featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Authentic Apparel Group had claimed that the military breached a contract that allowed the company to create official Army-branded clothing, but the appeals court said the agreement granted the government extensive power to veto uses of its trademarks. "At bottom, Authentic agreed to give the Army broad approval discretion [and] agreed to bear the risk that the Army would exercise that discretion to...

