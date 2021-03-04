Whistleblowers Tell Texas Panel To Toss Paxton's Challenge

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- The whistleblowers suing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for firing them after they reported his alleged wrongdoing to the FBI told a Texas appellate court on Thursday to toss an appeal lodged Monday that halted proceedings because it is meritless and the panel doesn't have authority to hear it. In a response from the former top deputies-turned-whistleblowers, they told the Third Court of Appeals in Austin that Paxton's appeal is "a sham" filed only to "avoid a long-scheduled injunction hearing and interfere with the trial court's discretion to manage its docket." The Third Court of Appeals issued an order late Monday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS