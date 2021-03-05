Another CBD Co. Gets Consumer Suit Halted Over FDA Delay

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 9:03 PM EST) -- A Colorado CBD company has at least temporarily stopped a proposed class action accusing it of selling illegal products after a federal judge stayed the case until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Congress puts forward regulations on the ingredient. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee on Wednesday granted Infinite Product Company's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, closing the case administratively and staying it indefinitely, saying she couldn't address the suit's claims until she has regulations to apply to Infinite's CBD products. "It is unclear how the Court can adjudicate Plaintiff's claims given the lack of clarity as to which of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS