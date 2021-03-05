Latham Guides Airbnb in $2B Convertible Notes Offering

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has represented Airbnb Inc. in the pricing of $2 billion in convertible senior notes in a private offering to institutional buyers, with issuance and sale of the home rental giant's notes scheduled to settle on Monday, according to the law firm. Net proceeds of the 0% convertible senior notes, which mature on March 15, 2026, will be used to fund the cost of entering into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more option counterparties, including the notes' initial purchasers, their affiliates or other financial institutions, Airbnb said Tuesday. The San Francisco-based company said it plans...

