Bipartisan Bill Aims To Double Spoofed Robocall Penalties

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of senators proposed doubling the fines for illegal robocalls that "spoof" telephone numbers for caller ID on Thursday, raising the maximum penalty from $1 million to $2 million. The senators say the Anti-Spoofing Penalties Modernization Act would deter illegal robocallers and scammers who mask their identity and inundate American consumers, including with pandemic-related schemes. In addition to raising the maximum penalty, the two-page bill also doubles the fine per violation from $10,000 to $20,000. The measure's lead sponsor, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said it "would provide an additional tool in this fight." "Older Americans lose billions of dollars...

