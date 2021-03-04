Alamo Drafthouse Gets OK To Tap $7M In DIP Funds

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- Bankrupt movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas on Thursday got permission from a Delaware bankruptcy court judge to tap into the first $7 million of its Chapter 11 financing as it starts on the road to an asset sale it plans to close in May. At a virtual hearing for Alamo's first-day motions, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath approved Alamo's preliminary debtor-in-possession financing order that the company said it will need to keep the lights on as it works toward a sale to a pair of investment firms. Austin-based Alamo, the largest privately owned theater chain in the country, filed for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS