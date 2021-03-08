Former FERC Legal Policy Head Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has added the former director of legal policy for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to its energy and infrastructure group in Washington, D.C. In an interview with Law360, John Lee Shepherd Jr. discussed how a recent court ruling will speed up the agency's decision-making as well as looming policy shifts, and why a fight over the commission's role in energy bankruptcies is destined for the U.S. Supreme Court. Shepherd spent nearly three years as FERC's director of legal policy, a position that was created by former Chairman Kevin McIntryre. Before that, he spent nearly 20 years at Skadden...

