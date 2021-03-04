Energy Charter Treaty Case Highlights Divide Over Pact's Fate

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- A legal adviser for Europe's highest court has concluded that the arbitration provision in a treaty relating to energy investments is invalid under European Union law, a decision that encapsulates a debate about the future of the aging and controversial treaty. In an advisory opinion issued Wednesday, Advocate General Maciej Szpunar concluded that the Energy Charter Treaty's arbitration clause is incompatible with EU law since it improperly allows arbitral tribunals to rule on internal law issues within the bloc. The case will now go before the full European Court of Justice, which often, but not always, adopts the positions outlined by...

