NJ Atty Consents To Disbarment For Misappropriating Funds

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- Haddon, New Jersey-based attorney David J. Khawam has been disbarred after admitting he misappropriated his clients' funds. Khawam, a Mount Laurel resident who was admitted to the bar in New Jersey in 2001, consented last month to the ethics charges of knowingly misappropriating client funds that were brought against him by the state's Office of Attorney Ethics of the New Jersey Supreme Court. "I acknowledge that those allegations are true, and if I went to a hearing on those matters, I could not successfully defend myself against those allegations," he wrote in his consent form on Feb. 10. Although the consent...

