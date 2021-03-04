9th Circ. Says Government Negligence Can Void Asylum Bar

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 8:07 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday revived a Somali citizen's asylum claim, finding that immigration officials should not have excluded him from consideration based on his resettlement because he was still being persecuted. U.S. Circuit Judge Richard A. Paez observed that once Abdi Asis Ali Aden relocated to South Africa, the government there ignored or failed to investigate attacks he endured because of his nationality. Given this failure, the "resettlement" exclusion for asylum claims should not apply because of an exception for cases where the government continues to restrict someone's movements after resettlement, the judge wrote for the three-judge panel. "A government's...

