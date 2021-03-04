Centra Tech Boss Gets 8 Years For $36M Crypto Scam

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:31 PM EST) -- The founder of Centra Tech Inc. on Thursday was sentenced to eight years in prison over a scheme that conned victims into investing more than $36 million into the cryptocurrency company that claimed to offer a digital currency payment card. During an hours-long sentencing hearing conducted by videoconference that was marred at times by technical glitches, U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield told the scheme's mastermind, Sohrab "Sam" Sharma, 29, that she was going relatively easy on him by handing down a sentence of just over half the time called for by the top end of the advisory sentencing guidelines range. "In my view,...

