DLA Piper Beats Car Dealer's Malpractice Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:51 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal judge on Wednesday axed a China-based auto dealer's legal malpractice suit against DLA Piper, finding the firm is not subject to general jurisdiction in Nevada since it doesn't have any offices, employees or property in the state. In a 12-page order dismissing the suit without prejudice, U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro ruled that even though DLA Piper has previously conducted business in Nevada, China Auto Logistics' venue argument does not pass muster given the law firm's lack of physical presence in the state. The judge added that the auto dealers' claims of the law firm's involvement in...

