Dust Spray Maker Can't Dodge Suit Over DUI Death

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- The makers of a compressed gas cleaning spray must face the bulk of a suit over a woman's death in a collision involving another driver who allegedly inhaled the spray and became high, after a Minnesota federal judge clipped a public nuisance and deceptive trade practices claim, but allowed the rest of the suit to go forward. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Chief Judge John R. Tunheim denied most of CRC Industries Inc.'s motion to dismiss a suit by David A. McDougall over the death of his wife, Cynthia McDougall, finding that McDougall successfully pled that CRC was aware...

