CBD Co. Execs Can't Rewrite Admissions, Investor Says

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 11:06 PM EST) -- Executives of a CBD company shouldn't be allowed to take back admissions they already made, an investor in the company told a Nevada federal judge in regards to his case against them. In a Thursday motion, investor Richard Ina told U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey that CV Sciences Inc. founder Michael Mona Jr. and Chief Operating Officer Michael Mona III were wasting the court's time and resources with requests to withdraw and amend certain admissions they'd already made in connection with the securities fraud allegations they face. According to Ina, the Monas' requests amounted to a contention that "the statements...

