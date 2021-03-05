Zillow Beats Antitrust Suit Over Broker Collusion, For Good

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge said a company won't get another opportunity to pursue antitrust claims that Zillow prominently displayed market value estimates that are lower than asking prices for some listings but not others, saying the business failed to tie such conduct to its inability to sell a Garden State mansion. After giving plaintiff EJ MGT LLC two chances to amend its suit following prior dismissals, U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez on Thursday granted Zillow Group Inc.'s bid to dismiss with prejudice a second amended complaint alleging the website conspired with certain real estate brokers to alter the location...

