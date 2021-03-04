CFPB Eyeing Online Lender's Collection Practices, Virus Help

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- Oportun, a California-based online consumer lender, disclosed Thursday that its debt collection practices and pandemic-related borrower relief efforts are under scrutiny from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. In a regulatory filing, Oportun Financial Corp. said its subsidiary Oportun Inc. has received a CFPB administrative subpoena, known as a civil investigative demand, which seeks information on Oportun's collection practices from 2019 to 2021 as well as its "hardship treatments offered during the COVID-19 pandemic." "The company believes its practices have been in full compliance with CFPB guidance and that it has followed all published authority with respect to its practices," Oportun said...

