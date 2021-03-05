Supreme Court Ends 'Sanctuary City' Fight Over Grant Funds

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court dropped a trio of lawsuits concerning state and local cooperation with federal immigration authorities, winding down a yearslong battle during the Trump administration over so-called sanctuary cities. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice and plaintiffs including the states of California and New York agreed to end litigation over the department's attempt, under former President Donald Trump, to require local authorities to provide the federal government with information about immigrants in their custody in order to receive grant funding. California's Attorney General Xavier Becerra celebrated the move in a statement Thursday, estimating that it would safeguard $28.3...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS