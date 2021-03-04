Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Judge Baffled Why DOJ Won't Stay Immigration Court Rule

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice won't agree to hold off on enforcing an overhaul of the immigration court appeals process that was crafted in the last months of the Trump administration, and the D.C. federal judge overseeing a challenge to the new rule can't see why.

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon repeatedly expressed his confusion at the Thursday afternoon preliminary injunction hearing as to why the government wouldn't agree it was in its own interest to put the changes on ice while the litigation plays out and the Biden administration reviews the rule for fairness.

"Frankly, maybe the Department of...

