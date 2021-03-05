4 Ways A Gensler-Led SEC Could Toughen SPAC Scrutiny

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:55 PM EST) -- If Gary Gensler is confirmed as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's next chair, regulators could delve deeper into the explosion of special purpose acquisition companies and their subsequent purchases to examine where investor protections can be strengthened. Gensler, viewed as an assertive regulator from his reign at the SEC's sister agency, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, following the financial crisis, emphasized investor protection in testimony at his confirmation hearing Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee. SPACs did not come up at the hearing, which was dominated by questions about climate and diversity disclosures, volatility involving so-called meme stocks such as...

