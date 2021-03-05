Gov't Fails To Get Employees' Shutdown Wages Suit Tossed

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 2:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. government can't escape a putative class action by federal law enforcement agency employees alleging untimely overtime and regular-wage payments during the 2018-2019 government shutdown, after the U.S. Court of Federal Claims refused to toss the case. In an opinion and order Thursday, Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith denied the government's motion to dismiss on the grounds that the Anti-Deficiency Act prevented it from paying employees during the shutdown. Under court precedent, the ADA had to be reconciled with requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the judge said. "Presuming the facts as alleged in the complaint and drawing all reasonable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS