2 GOP Sens. Want C-Band Proceeds Put Into Broadband Fund

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- A pair of key Republican senators have introduced a bill that would require the federal government to use revenue from an ongoing spectrum auction to expand access to broadband internet and upgrade communications infrastructure. The Broadband Reserve Fund Act, a five-page proposal introduced Thursday, would set aside up to $65 billion from the sale of C-Band leases. The first-round auction closed in January and brought in nearly $81 billion, according to the Federal Communications Commission. The bill would let the FCC and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration use the money through 2030 to fund broadband deployment in underserved areas, including...

