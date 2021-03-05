3 Firms Steer SPAC Merger Forming $2B Bitcoin Mining Biz

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- Bitfury Group subsidiary Cipher Mining said Friday that it's aiming to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company to forge a $2 billion Bitcoin mining company, in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins, Schiff Hardin and Mayer Brown. Cipher Mining Technologies Inc, working with Latham & Watkins LLP, said in a statement that after its tie-up with Schiff Hardin LLP client Good Works Acquisition Corp., the combined company will be renamed Cipher Mining Inc. and be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CIFR. Cipher Mining CEO Tyler Page told Law360 Friday that institutions' increased reliance...

