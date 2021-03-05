Tabloid Loses Bid To Appeal Meghan Markle Privacy Win

Law360, London (March 5, 2021, 7:24 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Friday rejected a tabloid's request to challenge his ruling that the Daily Mail publisher had violated Meghan Markle's privacy by running extracts of a letter she wrote, saying he saw no prospect of success with an appeal. In his High Court decision, Judge Mark Warby also ordered the publisher of The Mail on Sunday to place a statement about the Duchess of Sussex's court victory on the front page of the newspaper as well as on its website, MailOnline. Markle had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter to her father would remain private, the...

