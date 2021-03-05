3 Firms Rep €1.4B KPS Deal With Norwegian Metals Biz

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 3:03 PM EST) -- Industrial-focused private equity firm KPS said Friday it's buying the aluminum rolling business of aluminum and energy multinational Norsk Hydro ASA for €1.38 billion (about $1.64 billion) in a deal guided by three law firms. KPS Capital Partners LP said in a statement the business unit is one of the largest manufacturers in the world of rolled aluminum and its products ultimately end up being used for cans, foil packaging, cars and construction materials. The deal includes seven manufacturing facilities and a research and development center across Germany and Norway, the New York-based investor said. KPS is represented by Paul Weiss...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS