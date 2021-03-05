Firm Denies Extreme Conduct In Impaired Atty's Bias Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- Swanson Martin & Bell LLP asked an Illinois federal judge Thursday to trim a former nonequity partner's lawsuit alleging he was fired after developing a degenerative neurological condition, saying he can't show the firm's alleged conduct was extreme or outrageous enough to support his claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress. The firm is trying to cut part of a January lawsuit filed by Robert McNamara, who claims the firm didn't try to work with him or make reasonable accommodations after it learned of his posterior cortical atrophy, a neurological condition that affects his vision. Instead, he says the firm went straight...

