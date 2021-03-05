Lin Wood Drops Alston & Bird In Pay Fight With Former Attys

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 3:57 PM EST) -- High-profile Atlanta libel attorney L. Lin Wood dropped Alston & Bird LLP as his defense counsel Thursday in a contract breach suit brought against him by lawyers who quit his law firm, asking a Georgia state court for an emergency stay of proceedings to find new representation. Wood says he'll represent himself until he can appoint new counsel, and is seeking a 60-day halt to the case, in which he's accused of refusing to pay three litigation attorneys for work they did for his firm. They say that violates a March 2020 separation agreement. He said recent complaints to the Georgia...

