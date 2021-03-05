ACLU Pushes For 12-Hour Cap On Border Detention

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- The American Civil Liberties Union urged the Biden administration to limit border detention to 12 hours and restrict border officers' use of force, saying hundreds of interviews have revealed a pattern of migrant abuse by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border officers have subjected detained migrants to physical and verbal mistreatment and "horrendous detention conditions," including insufficient supplies of potable water and edible foods and freezing cell temperatures, the ACLU said in an open letter to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. "The conditions and treatment migrants suffer at the hands of U.S. authorities aren't just an affront to their...

