Germany Will Pay Utilities $2.9B For Nuclear Phaseout

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 11:35 AM EST) -- Germany has agreed to pay settlements totaling some $2.89 billion to four energy supply companies, including the Swedish company Vattenfall, to resolve legal disputes that arose after the country decided to phase out nuclear energy following the 2011 Fukushima disaster. Under the deal, Vattenfall will receive €1.425 billion ($1.7 billion), German power conglomerate RWE AG will receive €880 million ($1.05 billion), German public utility EnBW will receive €80 million ($95.35 million) and PreussenElektra, an affiliate of German utility E.ON, will receive €42.5 million ($50.66 million), Germany's Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety said. The move comes after Germany's...

