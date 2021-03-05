US Readies New Export Restrictions Amid Myanmar Protests

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 6:33 PM EST) -- The Biden administration is applying additional trade pressure to Myanmar's government in the wake of February's coup and ongoing violence against pro-democracy protesters, downgrading the country's trade status and cutting off two government ministries from certain U.S. exports. A pair of rules scheduled for publication next week in the Federal Register will add four government organizations to the Bureau of Industry and Security's Entity List, and knock Myanmar, formerly called Burma, down to a more restrictive tranche of export destinations. The regulations follow an executive order and a handful of U.S. agency actions against the southeast Asian nation's ruling State Administration...

