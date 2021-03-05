KeyBank Settles NY AG Probe Over Check-Cashing Services

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:11 PM EST) -- KeyBank has made a $150 million commitment to assisting low- and middle-income homebuyers after the New York attorney general found that a check-cashing program for nonaccount holders was often unavailable to Western New York consumers when they tried to make use of the program. According to the terms of an agreement announced Friday, KeyBank promised to originate $145 million in home loans to low- and middle-income New York homebuyers over the next five years. The bank will also provide $5 million to be used as down payment assistance to the State of New York Mortgage Agency and apply to become one...

