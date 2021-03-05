DePaul Students Say Online Exam Tool Breaks Privacy Law

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- A proposed class claims DePaul University is illegally collecting and using students' biometric data through its online exam system in violation of Illinois biometric privacy laws and must be stopped and ordered to pay up. In a suit filed Wednesday in Illinois state court, a group of potentially thousands of students claims that the Chicago-based school has been leaving students in the dark about the extent of its data collection during online tests, which are administered through a webcam and a system that records the biometric data without the students' informed consent. The suit claims that despite that absence of consent,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS