Enviros Win Access To Offshore Drilling Policy Rollback Docs

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal magistrate judge has ordered the federal government to turn over all documents related to a Trump administration decision to roll back offshore drilling rules put in place in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon disaster, calling out the government's "caginess" about information underlying the change. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael B. North directed the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement to produce hundreds of documents, including emails and internal memorandums, that detail why the Trump administration decided to pull back on safety rules created by the Obama administration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS